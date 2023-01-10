Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has declared Kalvin Phillips “ready” ahead of the England midfielder potentially making his first start for the club on Wednesday.

After joining from Leeds United last summer, Phillips – who underwent shoulder surgery in September - only made four substitute appearances for City prior to the World Cup.

Following the tournament in Qatar, the 27-year-old was then described by Guardiola as having returned overweight and not in condition to do training sessions or play.

He has subsequently come off the bench twice against Chelsea as City beat them 1-0 away in the Premier League last Thursday and then 4-0 at home in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Manchester City's English midfielder Kalvin Phillips is in line for his first start for the club (Picture: Getty Images)

And with City at Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, Guardiola said on the possibility of Phillips making a start: “He’s always ready. Of course I think (it takes) a little bit of time for some aspects but he’s ready and we are delighted about that.”

Guardiola added: “I think he’s an intelligent player – normally holding midfielders are so clever and intelligent – and has an incredible work ethic in the training sessions.

“He was educated at Leeds with Marcelo Bielsa, with Jesse Marsch (as well) but especially Marcelo, commitment every training session, every game. So I don’t have doubts about that – but of course there are patterns and movements, things that need time and games.

“He arrived this season and unfortunately was injured which meant he could not be there, but that’s why step by step he will get it.”

Kalvin Phillips has struggled for first-team football at Manchester City since leaving Leeds United last summer (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jack Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021, last week spoke of how difficult it had been to adapt to playing at the club.

When that was put to Guardiola, in relation to Phillips and new players adapting at City, he said: “For me it’s not hard – the way we want to play is so simple. Run without the ball, everyone, to help each other, and with the ball, be in the positions to get the ball in better conditions.