Youth important to Leeds United but next wave will have to wait, says Daniel Farke

Farke has built a vibrant young side featuring the likes of 22-year-old Crysencio Summerville, 21-year-old Georginio Rutter, 20-year-old Willy Gnonto and Archie Gray, who turns 18 next week. Mateo Joseph's two FA Cup goals at February in Chelsea suggest he is close to stepping up from the bench to a more regular role in the starting XI.

But with legs are starting to get weary going into a fourth game in 10 days at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, Farke is reluctant to introduce new faces to his promotion-pushing Championship squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe in our youth and its one of the cornerstones of our philosophy but the truth is also that we play with many young players already," he said.

"We finished against Stoke City (on Tuesday) with Mateo Joseph, Willy Gnonto and Archie Gray (on the field), before that Summerville and Rutter are both pretty young, Illan Meslier (is 24). it's important we are not over-doing this philosophy and we just bring them into the first-team set-up once they're ready.

"During this period it's important we don't have too much fluctuation and stay together with a group who know our process.

"We still have an eye on development and there are definitely one or two players who caught our eye but I don't want to speak too much about names or they will have too much weight on their shoulders. We'll give them time to develop."