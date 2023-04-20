The YP's football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest football stories from Yorkshire and beyond.
On this week's show, can Leeds United bounce back from two heavy defeats, will Sheffield United's FA Cup WEmbley distraction derail their promotion chances or are they virtually assured of a top-two finish?
Elsewhere, they weigh up Middlesbrough's play-off chances, discuss what next for Hull City and whether both Rotherham United AND Huddersfield Town can beat the drop into League One.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter
