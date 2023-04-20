All Sections
Leeds United's battle to survive, Sheffield United close to Premier League return as Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town offer hope - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By Phil Harrison
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:46 BST

The YP's football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest football stories from Yorkshire and beyond.

On this week's show, can Leeds United bounce back from two heavy defeats, will Sheffield United's FA Cup WEmbley distraction derail their promotion chances or are they virtually assured of a top-two finish?

Elsewhere, they weigh up Middlesbrough's play-off chances, discuss what next for Hull City and whether both Rotherham United AND Huddersfield Town can beat the drop into League One.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

