Of the three US natives recruited by Leeds for the 2022/23 campaign, only the combative Tyler Adams really found his feet. There were flashes of excellence from playmaker Aaronson but they became increasingly fleeting, while loanee Weston McKennie struggled to make an impact.

The Athletic have reported Aaronson has a relegation release clause that sources are expecting to be triggered this summer. The outlet has also reported Adams is “expected to depart”. McKennie was brought to Elland Road on loan, and it has been reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano that he will return to parent club Juventus this summer.

Aaronson was heavily linked with a move to Leeds in January 2022, but it was not until May of that year he was officially unveiled. He was followed to Elland Road by his international teammate Adams, who impressed before injury curtailed his campaign. McKennie arrived in January and became a regular fixture in midfield, but was unable to stop Leeds slipping into the second tier.

Of the three US natives recruited by Leeds for the 2022/23 campaign, only the combative Tyler Adams has really found his feet. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The dust has barely settled on the club’s relegation from the Premier League but attentions will already be turning to the 2023/24 campaign. When the Whites were last relegated from the top flight, it took 16 years for them to return.