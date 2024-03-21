Leeds United's continued rise, Huddersfield Town's battle to avoid joining Rotherham United in League One and Barnsley and Bradford City's urgent need to turn their form around - The YP Football Talk Podcast
On this week’s YP football writer Leon Wobschall joins host Mark Singleton to discuss the rise of Leeds United to the top of the Championship, what has got them there and whether they can cement a top two space and earn an immediate return to the Premier League.
They also reflect on the potential fallout from the goalless Yorkshire derby draw between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town and how likely it is that the Terriers will join the Millers in League One next season.
Barnsley have hit something of a wall in their pursuit of a League One automatic promotion spot, while Bradford City’s faint hopes of making the League Two play-offs appear to have disappeared with three defeats in the space of a week.
In the absence of Stuart Rayner, Leon also picks a player of the week and a Team of the Week.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.