Leeds United's controversial former owner Massimo Cellino admits to missing club - as well as Yorkshire Tea
Cellino, now the owner of Italian outfit Brescia, presided over the Whites from 2014 until 2017. His reign was marred by controversy and fans staged various protests against his ownership.
He eventually sold his stake in the club in 2017, giving control of the club to fellow Italian Andrea Radrizzani. Cellino has now stunned Leeds fans with an admission that he misses both the club and the county of Yorkshire.
When asked if he missed Leeds by Mail Sport, he said: “Yes, a lot. I miss Yorkshire. I miss Yorkshire Tea, the Yorkshire pudding."
He was also asked if he had a message for Leeds fans and responded: “MOT [Marching On Together], that’s it. I love Leeds, be proud to be [a] Leeds fan.”
Cellino has a reputation for his ruthlessness when it comes to axing managers. During his time at Leeds, he sacked six managers in what is reflected upon as a particularly turbulent chapter in the club’s history.
He has remained ruthless at Brescia and has appointed former Leeds coach Pep Clotet as boss on three different occasions in recent years.