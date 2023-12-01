All Sections
Leeds United's controversial former owner Massimo Cellino admits to missing club - as well as Yorkshire Tea

Leeds United’s controversial former owner Massimo Cellino has stunned Whites fans with a public message to them.
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT

Cellino, now the owner of Italian outfit Brescia, presided over the Whites from 2014 until 2017. His reign was marred by controversy and fans staged various protests against his ownership.

He eventually sold his stake in the club in 2017, giving control of the club to fellow Italian Andrea Radrizzani. Cellino has now stunned Leeds fans with an admission that he misses both the club and the county of Yorkshire.

When asked if he missed Leeds by Mail Sport, he said: “Yes, a lot. I miss Yorkshire. I miss Yorkshire Tea, the Yorkshire pudding."

Massimo Cellino had a controversial reign as Leeds United owner. Image: Clint Hughes/Getty ImagesMassimo Cellino had a controversial reign as Leeds United owner. Image: Clint Hughes/Getty Images
Massimo Cellino had a controversial reign as Leeds United owner. Image: Clint Hughes/Getty Images

He was also asked if he had a message for Leeds fans and responded: “MOT [Marching On Together], that’s it. I love Leeds, be proud to be [a] Leeds fan.”

Cellino has a reputation for his ruthlessness when it comes to axing managers. During his time at Leeds, he sacked six managers in what is reflected upon as a particularly turbulent chapter in the club’s history.

He has remained ruthless at Brescia and has appointed former Leeds coach Pep Clotet as boss on three different occasions in recent years.

