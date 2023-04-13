All Sections
Leeds United's dramatic collapse and how they fix it, Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley FC in promotion race - FootballTalk Podcast

The latest FootballTalk Podcast is live and our panel gets straight into Leeds United’s dramatic collapse – one-off or cause for concern?

By YP Sport
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

Host Mark Singleton is joined by Yorkshire Post football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall to discuss the League One promotion race – who has got the legs for the top two in Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley? Or both?

In League Two – can Bradford City force their way into the automatic promotion spots?

And we look at the EFL award nominees.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

