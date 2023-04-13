Host Mark Singleton is joined by Yorkshire Post football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall to discuss the League One promotion race – who has got the legs for the top two in Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley? Or both?
In League Two – can Bradford City force their way into the automatic promotion spots?
And we look at the EFL award nominees.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
