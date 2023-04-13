The latest FootballTalk Podcast is live and our panel gets straight into Leeds United’s dramatic collapse – one-off or cause for concern?

Host Mark Singleton is joined by Yorkshire Post football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall to discuss the League One promotion race – who has got the legs for the top two in Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley? Or both?

In League Two – can Bradford City force their way into the automatic promotion spots?

And we look at the EFL award nominees.

FootballTalk from the Yorkshire Post

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.