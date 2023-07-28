The 19-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited at Elland Road since making the move from Celtic in 2021. He went out on loan to Rotherham United in search of regular football last season, making 13 appearances for the Millers.

According to Tutto Salernitana, a deal for Hjelde to leave Leeds could be completed as early as next week. The Whites are said to have wanted €2m for the defender, a fee deemed too high by Salernitana.

However, talks between the clubs have reportedly resumed with Leeds now open to sanctioning a loan move if there is an obligation to buy for more than €2m and a sell-on fee.

The 19-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Hjelde has featured under new Whites boss Daniel Farke in pre-season, most recently making an appearance in the 2-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest.