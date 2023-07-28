All Sections
Leeds United's ex-Rotherham United and Celtic man linked with Serie A move and deal could be done 'as early as next week'

Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde is reportedly a transfer target for Italian outfit Salernitana.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

The 19-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited at Elland Road since making the move from Celtic in 2021. He went out on loan to Rotherham United in search of regular football last season, making 13 appearances for the Millers.

According to Tutto Salernitana, a deal for Hjelde to leave Leeds could be completed as early as next week. The Whites are said to have wanted €2m for the defender, a fee deemed too high by Salernitana.

However, talks between the clubs have reportedly resumed with Leeds now open to sanctioning a loan move if there is an obligation to buy for more than €2m and a sell-on fee.

The 19-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesThe 19-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Hjelde has featured under new Whites boss Daniel Farke in pre-season, most recently making an appearance in the 2-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest.

Although he appears to be in the fold for now, pre-season involvement does not appear to be necessarily reflective of status. Illan Meslier has been involved despite offers being expected for the Frenchman, while the long-forgotten Helder Costa has been pictured in training despite his Leeds days being seemingly numbered.

