The 18-year-old has featured for the Whites at both under-18 and under-21 level, although has yet to break into the first-team.

He cut his teeth in Bradford City’s academy before being recruited by Leeds and has also represented England at youth level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement released by Ossett read: “Ossett United are delighted to announce the loan signing of Leeds United under-21 goalkeeper, Darryl Ombang.

Leeds United have loaned out goalkeeper Darryl Ombang. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“The towering goalkeeper joined the Elland Road outfit in the summer of 2021 and impressed with the under-18 set up at Thorp Arch and has also appeared for the under-21s in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

“Ombang has also represented England, keeping a clean sheet for England under-17s against Romania.

“We thank Leeds United in their assistance in getting this deal done in time for Darryl to be available for selection as we host Carlton Town on Saturday October 14, kick-off 3pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ statement read: “Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang has today joined Ossett United on an initial one-month loan deal.

“The 18-year-old most recently featured for Michael Skubala’s Under-21s in September’s Premier League 2 fixture with Reading. Last season, he made 17 appearances in all competitions at Under-18 and Under-21 level.