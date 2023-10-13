All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Leeds United's former Bradford City prospect completes loan move to non-league club

Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang has joined non-league outfit Ossett United on loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST

The 18-year-old has featured for the Whites at both under-18 and under-21 level, although has yet to break into the first-team.

He cut his teeth in Bradford City’s academy before being recruited by Leeds and has also represented England at youth level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement released by Ossett read: “Ossett United are delighted to announce the loan signing of Leeds United under-21 goalkeeper, Darryl Ombang.

Most Popular
Leeds United have loaned out goalkeeper Darryl Ombang. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesLeeds United have loaned out goalkeeper Darryl Ombang. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Leeds United have loaned out goalkeeper Darryl Ombang. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“The towering goalkeeper joined the Elland Road outfit in the summer of 2021 and impressed with the under-18 set up at Thorp Arch and has also appeared for the under-21s in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

“Ombang has also represented England, keeping a clean sheet for England under-17s against Romania.

“We thank Leeds United in their assistance in getting this deal done in time for Darryl to be available for selection as we host Carlton Town on Saturday October 14, kick-off 3pm.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds’ statement read: “Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang has today joined Ossett United on an initial one-month loan deal.

“The 18-year-old most recently featured for Michael Skubala’s Under-21s in September’s Premier League 2 fixture with Reading. Last season, he made 17 appearances in all competitions at Under-18 and Under-21 level.

“He will now look to gain further first-team experience and we wish Darryl good luck during his time at Ingfield Stadium.”

Related topics:LeedsEngland