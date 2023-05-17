All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Leeds United's fresh hope, the play-off chances for Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City PLUS Doncaster Rovers add familiar face - The YP's FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By Phil Harrison
Published 17th May 2023, 11:34 BST

Leeds United’s hard-fought point at home to Newcastle United could prove crucial in their fight for Premier League survival, although the odds remain against them.

Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the Whites’ hopes under Sam Allardyce as well as the chances of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City progressing through to their respective play-off finals at Wembley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the YP football writing team discuss the return of Grant McCann as head coach at Doncaster Rovers and its likely impact on the club’s hopes of earning promotion back to League One.

Most Popular
..
.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughBarnsleyPremier LeagueFootball League