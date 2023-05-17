THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Leeds United’s hard-fought point at home to Newcastle United could prove crucial in their fight for Premier League survival, although the odds remain against them.

Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the Whites’ hopes under Sam Allardyce as well as the chances of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City progressing through to their respective play-off finals at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the YP football writing team discuss the return of Grant McCann as head coach at Doncaster Rovers and its likely impact on the club’s hopes of earning promotion back to League One.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.