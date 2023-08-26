Leeds United's Georginio Rutter admits to 'complicated' start to life at club after Ipswich Town win
Rutter was a high-profile addition to the Leeds ranks in January, arriving from Hoffenheim for a fee reported to be worth £36m.
With a hefty price tag comes expectation and the club were in need of a boost as they battled to stay out of the relegation zone.
The 21-year-old’s impact was minimal and Leeds fell out of the Premier League, but he is firmly in the first-team picture this season.
He opened his account for the club in the win over Ipswich with a neat finish after some deft footwork, while Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra also weighed in with goals.
Speaking after the game in an interview shared by Leeds, Rutter said: “I’m very happy because it was a difficult moment for me last year, because it was a little bit complicated. For the young player, you come to a new country, you don’t know and it’s complicated.”
Rutter lined up alongside Leeds’ latest marquee signing, Joel Piroe, for the first time at Portman Road.
The new arrival impressed Rutter, who insisted the pair are a “good duo”.
He said: “I didn’t know him before and now I see a good player. I like playing with him because we are a good duo. Maybe, with a little bit more training, it can be better.”