A weight appeared to have been lifted off the shoulders of Leeds United’s Georginio Rutter following the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town.

Rutter was a high-profile addition to the Leeds ranks in January, arriving from Hoffenheim for a fee reported to be worth £36m.

With a hefty price tag comes expectation and the club were in need of a boost as they battled to stay out of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old’s impact was minimal and Leeds fell out of the Premier League, but he is firmly in the first-team picture this season.

Georginio Rutter scored his first Leeds United goal in the win over Ipswich Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He opened his account for the club in the win over Ipswich with a neat finish after some deft footwork, while Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra also weighed in with goals.

Speaking after the game in an interview shared by Leeds, Rutter said: “I’m very happy because it was a difficult moment for me last year, because it was a little bit complicated. For the young player, you come to a new country, you don’t know and it’s complicated.”

Rutter lined up alongside Leeds’ latest marquee signing, Joel Piroe, for the first time at Portman Road.

The new arrival impressed Rutter, who insisted the pair are a “good duo”.