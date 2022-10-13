On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss everything from the PreMier League down to League Two. Should Leeds United be worried about their lack of a killer instinct? Are Sheffield United genuine promotion contenders in the Championship? How do Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough pull themselves clear at the bottom of the second tier.

They will also be looking at the recent form of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

.

