Leeds will played Forest on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:45pm while their match at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 8 will now kick off at 5.30pm and be broadcast on Sky Sports. However, this fixture is subject to move to Sunday April 9, dependent upon participation of a Premier League club in the UEFA Champions League the following midweek
Their game with Liverpool has been moved to April 17. The original date for the fixture fell on the anniversary of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster when 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives. The clash will now take place the following Monday and kick off at 8pm live on Sky Sports.
That date still remains subject to change due to Liverpool’s participation in the Champions League. The Reds take on Real Madrid in the last 16, with the first leg between last year’s finalists being held at Anfield on Tuesday night. The second leg will be played in the Spanish capital on March 15. If Liverpool progress, their quarter final tie is to be played the weeks beginning April 10 and April 17.
Leeds’ match with Fulham on April 22 has been moved to 12.30pm for broadcast on BT Sport but is subject to change if either side reach the FA Cup semi-finals. Leeds will now play Leicester City live on BT Sport on April 25 at 8pm.