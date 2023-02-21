A number of Leeds United’s Premier League fixtures in April have been rearranged while their postponed home game with Nottingham Forest has been given a new date.

Leeds will played Forest on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:45pm while their match at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 8 will now kick off at 5.30pm and be broadcast on Sky Sports. However, this fixture is subject to move to Sunday April 9, dependent upon participation of a Premier League club in the UEFA Champions League the following midweek

Their game with Liverpool has been moved to April 17. The original date for the fixture fell on the anniversary of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster when 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives. The clash will now take place the following Monday and kick off at 8pm live on Sky Sports.

That date still remains subject to change due to Liverpool’s participation in the Champions League. The Reds take on Real Madrid in the last 16, with the first leg between last year’s finalists being held at Anfield on Tuesday night. The second leg will be played in the Spanish capital on March 15. If Liverpool progress, their quarter final tie is to be played the weeks beginning April 10 and April 17.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)