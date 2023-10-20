Leeds United’s Jack Harrison has opened up on his summer loan move to Everton.

After Leeds fell out of the Premier League, Harrison was among the numerous players who left the Whites on loan.

He made a swift return to the top flight, joining Everton on a season-long loan deal.

Injury delayed his Toffees debut but he has now featured in each of their last two Premier League fixtures.

Jack Harrison joined Everton on loan from Leeds United in the summer. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

As reported by Mail Online, Harrison said: “I saw a club with good foundations. The responsibility is on the players pretty much and seeing the set-up I thought if I came here with the right mentality, I can succeed.

“I never want to be relegated again. It's a motivator for me to make sure it doesn't happen. It's something I need to take responsibility for, to help drive Everton to where it belongs. This club shouldn't be fighting relegation.”

The winger was one of Marcelo Bielsa’s most trusted lieutenants during the Argentine’s tenure at Elland Road.

Harrison has described his former boss as “regimented” and insisted it was his influence that made him the player he is today.

He said: “Everything was so regimented with Marcelo. Sean likes to put emphasis on family and it's been nice to spend a bit more time at home. When we're in, we get our heads down and work hard.

“Marcelo's tactics were different to most people. It was man-to-man marking and running beyond anything I'd seen. My three years with him flew by. He put a lot of emphasis on analysis. Even if we'd won, he'd be straight back to work saying ‘we could have done this better’.