THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall cast their eye in the direction of Leeds United and wonder whether manager Daniel Farke should consider making a number of changes and freshen up his squad following their defeat at Preston North End.

The clash between Rotherham United and Middlesbrough produced a surprise and priceless win for the Millers, with Boro left to wonder what should have been given their domination of the game at the New York Stadium.

Are Bradford City turning themselves into genuine League Two play-off contenders under Graham Alexander and how much damage has been done to Sheffield United’s Premier League survival chances after seeing leads surrendered in their respective games against Aston Villa and Luton Town.

