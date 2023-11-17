Leeds United's Patrick Bamford launches podcast alongside 8 Out of 10 Cats and Taskmaster star Joe Wilkinson
Named ‘My Mate’s a Footballer’, the 20-part series promises to offer an alternative insight into the world of football as pair get acquainted with each other.
30-minute episodes will be released weekly and will involve Gillingham fan Wilkinson putting questions to former England international Bamford.
Bamford said: “I am delighted to be taking part in this exciting new BBC Sounds podcast, I had my first taste of podcasts during lockdown and I feel like it’s a great way to get closer to football fans and give some insight into what goes on behind closed doors at clubs.
"Joe and I have started well, he is well on the way to becoming a good mate - but let's see how things go over the next few months.”
Wilkinson added: “I’m very excited about taking on the challenge of making a professional footballer my best friend. I can already feel Patrick warming to me.”
The podcast is available on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.
Stevie Middleton, commissioning executive for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “It's fantastic to have added another footballing podcast to our portfolio.
"Not only will audiences be able to hear from a top flight striker Patrick Bamford about what goes on behind the scenes at a football club, but Joe Wilkinson will be asking the questions you’ve always wanted to know the answers to, as well as the ones that probably haven’t even crossed your mind.
"This series will make you laugh and will pull back the curtain on some of the more mundane realities of being a professional footballer.”