Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals West Ham United have been dealt a major blow after goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski suffered a horror facial injury.

The 37-year-old is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after he sustained a fractured cheekbone and eye socket in the Hammers’ vital 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Fabianski collided with the knee of Forest defender Felipe and he was immediately substituted, as West Ham moved 16th in the table with the victory. They are one point and one place above Leeds, who beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday.

Manager David Moyes said: “We don’t quite know whether it’ll be operated on or healing itself, or a time-span at the moment.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham United leaves the pitch due to injury during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest at London Stadium on February 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“I’m waiting, but I couldn’t give you an answer. We’ve had the surgeon’s report back but I think there’s a decision to make as to whether it’s surgery or natural healing.”

Fabianski joined West Ham from Swansea City in 2018 and has made over 150 appearances but the Polish goalkeeper is out of contract with the club at the end of the season.

“It’s huge for us and obviously huge for the goalkeeper as well,” added Moyes. “At the stage of his career for him as well.”