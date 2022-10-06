Leeds United's Premier League return and the managerial merry-go-round for Hull City, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough - FootballTalk
THE go-to football show that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on Leeds United's overdue return to Premier League action, the managerial changes at Hull City, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough as well as the race for promotion in League One and League Two.
