Leeds United's Premier League rivals braced for ''£5bn takeover bid' from Qatari royals ahead of submission deadline

Qatari royals are planning to submit a £5bn bid for Leeds United's Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to reports.

The Glazers announced in November they were open to a full sale or partial investment at Old Trafford. Now Sky News report a huge bid is expected from the Middle East ahead of Friday’s ‘soft deadline’ for bids.

Last month, Sir Jim Ratcliffe entered the bidding for the club but he was the only party to publicly express an interest. He is one of the UK's richest men and is a supporter of Man United. The 70-year-old has reported net worth a £12.5billion thanks to the success of global chemical company INEOS, which has enjoyed exponential growth since it he founded it in 1998.

Born in Failsworth in 1952, a "quite deep-rooted" passion for United grew as he spent the first 10 years of his life in the Greater Manchester town. Ratcliffe's family eventually moved to Hull when he was aged 10, and he was educated at Beverley Grammar School. He lived in Hull until the age of 18, when went onto to study chemical engineering at Birmingham University, then gain an MBA from London Business School.

A Manchester United flag is pictured on the corner of the pitch prior to the start of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 8, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Multiple reports in recent days have suggested a bid was being prepared from Qatar, with the Glazers indicating interested buyers submit a bid by today (February 17). Other reports claim investors from Saudi Arabia could also enter the race to buy the club.