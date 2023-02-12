Leeds United's Premier League rivals Southampton announce sacking of Nathan Jones after loss to 10-man Wolves

Southampton have sacked Nathan Jones following the club’s defeat to 10-man Wolves on Saturday.

The Saints had lost seven of their eight league games under the Welshman, with their only win in that run coming against fellow strugglers Everton. Jones replaced Ralph Hasenhüttl as manager earlier this campaign but the club are now seeking their third manager of the season.

On Saturday, Southampton were dealt a major blow in their fight for Premier League survival following a 2-1 defeat to Wolves at St Mary’s Stadium. The home side had an extra player for two-thirds of the game after Mario Lemina’s controversial dismissal with only 27 minutes on the clock.

But after Carlos Alcaraz opened the scoring moments before Lemina’s sending-off, Jan Bednarek comically bundled into his own net with debutant Joao Gomes scoring the winner in the closing stages. After the defeat, Jones said he had “no idea” if he would be spared the axe, with the club confirming his dismissal on Sunday morning.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Nathan Jones, Manager of Southampton, reacts after his team concede a second goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A club statement confirmed: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones. First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”