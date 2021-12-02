Host Mark Singleton is joined by YP football writer Leon Wobschall and sports editor Nick Westby to discuss Leeds’s win over Crystal Palace, and the manager change at Sheffield United. Is Paul Heckingbottom the answer.

And the England Lionesses were in town on Tuesday, how much do we read into a record-breaking win over Latvia.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

