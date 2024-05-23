Leeds United's shoot for the Premier League, Sheffield United's summer of change, Rotherham United's rebuild gathers pace and Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 picks - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look forward to Sunday’s Championship play-off final clash between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley.
They also reflect on the end of Sheffield United’s miserable return to the Premier League, a campaign which saw them suffer an immediate relegation back to the Championship and leaves Chris Wilder with plenty of rebuilding work to do this summer.
A rebuild is already underway at Rotherham United as Steve Evens sets about plotting a swift return to the second tier having taken over a Millers team already-relegated to League One – we assess the several signings made so far.
And, with Euro 2024 fast-approaching, the panel analyse Gareth Southgate’s initial long-list squad for Germany.
