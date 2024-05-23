THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look forward to Sunday’s Championship play-off final clash between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley.

They also reflect on the end of Sheffield United’s miserable return to the Premier League, a campaign which saw them suffer an immediate relegation back to the Championship and leaves Chris Wilder with plenty of rebuilding work to do this summer.

A rebuild is already underway at Rotherham United as Steve Evens sets about plotting a swift return to the second tier having taken over a Millers team already-relegated to League One – we assess the several signings made so far.

And, with Euro 2024 fast-approaching, the panel analyse Gareth Southgate’s initial long-list squad for Germany.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.