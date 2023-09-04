Leeds United's weekend attendance compared to Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Ipswich and more
Leeds United’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday may not have been a thriller but it attracted a huge attendance.
The Whites have a reputation for impressive home attendances, while the Owls have a loyal away following.
It made for a fantastic atmosphere inside Elland Road, as two Yorkshire rivals locked horns for the first time in years.
But how did the attendance compare to other Championship games?
Here are all the Championship attendances from the weekend.
