Leeds United's weekend attendance compared to Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Ipswich and more

Leeds United’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday may not have been a thriller but it attracted a huge attendance.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST

The Whites have a reputation for impressive home attendances, while the Owls have a loyal away following.

It made for a fantastic atmosphere inside Elland Road, as two Yorkshire rivals locked horns for the first time in years.

But how did the attendance compare to other Championship games?

Here are all the Championship attendances from the weekend.

Championship attendances

Here are the Championship attendances from the weekend.

11,016

12. Rotherham United 2-1 Norwich City
11,016

11,016

16,067

11. Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Blackburn Rovers
16,067

16,067

16,676

10. Swansea City 1-2 Bristol City
16,676

16,676

