Leeds United's weekend attendance compared to Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Leicester City and more - gallery

Another thrilling weekend of Championship action has come to an end.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST

The latest round of second tier fixtures began with a 0-0 draw between Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers, but it did not prove to be a tone-setter for the weekend.

Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers played out a seven-goal thriller, while Plymouth Argyle stunned Norwich City with a 6-2 win.

Swansea City piled misery on Sheffield Wednesday and in Yorkshire, Leeds United cruised to a 3-0 win over Watford in stylish fashion.

But which fixture was the most well-attended?

Here are the attendances from the latest round of Championship fixtures, ranked from lowest to highest.

1. Championship attendances

11,434

2. 12. Rotherham United 1-1 Preston North End

11,434 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

16,469

3. 11. Plymouth Argyle 6-2 Norwich City

16,469 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

16,865

4. 10. Swansea City 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

16,865 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

