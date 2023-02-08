'Leeds will be worried' - Neil Warnock makes Sean Dyche Everton claim after Jesse Marsch sacking

Former manager Neil Warnock believes Sean Dyche’s instant impact at Everton is a cause for concern for Leeds United.

Dyche made an immediate impact at the Toffees as his first game in charge ended in a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday. Dyche could thank one of his old Burnley charges as James Tarkowski headed in the winner on the hour at Goodison Park.

It was Tarkowski’s first Everton goal, and just rewards for a positive Everton performance as they ended a run of 10 games in all competitions without a win. The result put Everton level on points with Leeds, who lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Whites have a better goal difference and a game in hand over the Merseyside outfit but Warnock, who had a spell as manager at Leeds, believes the arrival of Dyche will give Everton a much greater chance of Premier League survival.

Everton's English manager Sean Dyche reacts during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north-west England, on February 4, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Leeds will be worried now, I think, because Everton has got that buzz,” Warnock told talkSPORT.