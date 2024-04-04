Since returning to Arsenal from his loan stint in West Yorkshire in 2020, Nketiah has been in and out of the Gunners side. There have been periods in which he has impressed, although a regular starting spot has proven hard to nail down.

He notched two goals in Arsenal’s first three league games this season but has managed just 10 league starts over the course of the campaign. According to Football Transfers, Leicester are keen on the England-capped marksman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report claims wages will not be viewed as a stumbling block if promotion to the Premier League is sealed, with high-earner Jamie Vardy reportedly likely to move on at the end of the season.

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah had a loan spell at Leeds United. Image: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Brentford, meanwhile, are reported to be anticipating the departure of Ivan Toney and Nketiah could potentially plug the significant gap he would leave. Palace are said to be long-term admirers of Nketiah, who has made a total of 165 senior appearances for Arsenal.

He has previously been linked with Wolves, while Fulham have also been reported as interested.