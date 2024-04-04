Leicester City join Crystal Palace and Brentford in 'race' for ex-Leeds United star

Leicester City have reportedly joined Crystal Palace and Brentford in the race to sign former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:48 BST

Since returning to Arsenal from his loan stint in West Yorkshire in 2020, Nketiah has been in and out of the Gunners side. There have been periods in which he has impressed, although a regular starting spot has proven hard to nail down.

He notched two goals in Arsenal’s first three league games this season but has managed just 10 league starts over the course of the campaign. According to Football Transfers, Leicester are keen on the England-capped marksman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report claims wages will not be viewed as a stumbling block if promotion to the Premier League is sealed, with high-earner Jamie Vardy reportedly likely to move on at the end of the season.

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah had a loan spell at Leeds United. Image: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesArsenal forward Eddie Nketiah had a loan spell at Leeds United. Image: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah had a loan spell at Leeds United. Image: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Brentford, meanwhile, are reported to be anticipating the departure of Ivan Toney and Nketiah could potentially plug the significant gap he would leave. Palace are said to be long-term admirers of Nketiah, who has made a total of 165 senior appearances for Arsenal.

He has previously been linked with Wolves, while Fulham have also been reported as interested.

The forward was considered a coup when he joined Leeds on loan in 2019, viewed as a potentially key figure in the club’s promotion push. However, Marcelo Bielsa preferred to deploy Patrick Bamford up front ahead of the Gunners prospect. He returned to Arsenal in January 2020 having scored five goals in 19 outings for Leeds.

Related topics:Eddie NketiahArsenalLeicester CityCrystal PalaceBrentfordMarcelo Bielsa

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.