Leicester City join Crystal Palace and Brentford in 'race' for ex-Leeds United star
Since returning to Arsenal from his loan stint in West Yorkshire in 2020, Nketiah has been in and out of the Gunners side. There have been periods in which he has impressed, although a regular starting spot has proven hard to nail down.
He notched two goals in Arsenal’s first three league games this season but has managed just 10 league starts over the course of the campaign. According to Football Transfers, Leicester are keen on the England-capped marksman.
The report claims wages will not be viewed as a stumbling block if promotion to the Premier League is sealed, with high-earner Jamie Vardy reportedly likely to move on at the end of the season.
Brentford, meanwhile, are reported to be anticipating the departure of Ivan Toney and Nketiah could potentially plug the significant gap he would leave. Palace are said to be long-term admirers of Nketiah, who has made a total of 165 senior appearances for Arsenal.
He has previously been linked with Wolves, while Fulham have also been reported as interested.
The forward was considered a coup when he joined Leeds on loan in 2019, viewed as a potentially key figure in the club’s promotion push. However, Marcelo Bielsa preferred to deploy Patrick Bamford up front ahead of the Gunners prospect. He returned to Arsenal in January 2020 having scored five goals in 19 outings for Leeds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.