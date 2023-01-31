Leicester City 'still pushing' to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison as Whites eye replacement

Leicester City are still keen to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday morning the Foxes are still in talks with Leeds over a deal for the forward, with a decision expected later today. A move for Harrison could hinge on Leeds finding a replacement late in the window.

Harrison joined Leeds on loan from Manchester City in 2018 and remained on loan at Elland Road until 2021 before signing a permanent deal in West Yorkshire. He has made 20 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

When asked about Harrison’s future at Elland Road, Jesse Marsch said after Saturday’s FA Cup win at Accrington Stanley: “Listen, all I’ll say is, I really like Jack first as a person. He’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever coached.

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“We like him here. We want to keep him. He’s performing really well. I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He’s got flexibility in the way he plays.”

Harrison’s contract at Leeds expires at the end of next season, with Leicester reportedly submitting a £20m for the player.

Marsch added: “You know, when things start circulating, it’s never so easy to just stay focused on what your job is, but I’ve tried to have open dialogue with him and be very honest with him and we have that kind of relationship. And then, you know, he does like it here. You know, that’s all I can say. It’s not like he’s itching to leave.”