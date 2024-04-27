Leicester City taunt Leeds United with social media dig after securing promotion to Premier League
Leeds travelled to Queens Park Rangers for a Friday night fixture, knowing defeat would guarantee Leicester a place in the top flight for next season. A complete and utter capitulation ensued, with QPR running out 4-0 winners.
Predictably, social media was awash with taunts aimed at Leeds following the damaging result. Daniel Farke’s side still sit second but are just one point above Ipswich Town, who have two games in hand.
Back in February, this scenario appeared unlikely. Leeds put Leicester to the sword with a 3-1 win at Elland Road, sparking jubilant scenes following the full-time whistle.
A video of the Elland Road faithful singing Kaiser Chiefs hit ‘I Predict A Riot’, as they do after most home wins, went viral across social media. Leicester wasted no time recalling this moment in their celebrations, sharing the song title on their official X account.
Leeds now just have one game of their regular season remaining, a home clash with Southampton on Saturday, May 4. If Ipswich win their next two games, automatic promotion could be out of reach by the time Russell Martin’s Saints arrive in West Yorkshire.
Speaking after the defeat at QPR, Leeds boss Farke said: "We were far away from our best. We were definitely not good enough to have the chance to win the points. The first 20 minutes and our behaviour with the two set-pieces explained why we lost the game 4-0."
