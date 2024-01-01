Leicester City v Huddersfield Town: Moore's Terriers showing identity at last - now they need signings hope

THE old year did not finish in the way that Huddersfield Town had hoped on Friday evening, but something significant still happened in the dying embers of 2023.

As in their previous home league game with Middlesbrough on April 1, supporters rose to their feet in the main stand at the final whistle to applaud the efforts of those in blue and white - albeit in a losing cause this time around.

That earlier spring afternoon had proved a catalyst for Town’s ‘Great Escape’ under the inimitable Neil Warnock. This latest game with Boro offered no points, unfortunately. In terms of Darren Moore’s side connecting with fans and re-establishing bonds again after some acrimonious episodes against the likes of Cardiff, Preston and Leeds, it carried weight and will hopefully prove a precursor for better times as well.

In Town’s two home matches over Christmas, there was clear evidence that Moore’s players had taken it upon themselves to do something about the damning charge levelled against their manager by some.

Difference maker: Sorba Thomas was the outstanding player on the pitch for Huddersfield, even if they couldn't avoid defeat against Middlesbrough on Friday night (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Namely, that his style of football lacks identity, wit and discernible threat.

A total of three points from six in games against visiting Blackburn and Boro represented a par score in truth for a Town side hovering just above the relegation zone.

Yet there was nothing average about both performances, which merited more. With the new year now here, it is to be hoped that it represents a start for Moore in his quest to truly ingratitude himself with a fanbase yet to be wholly won over.

Moore said: “To see the supporters stay behind, I am thanking them all personally for that. It does give the players a lot of strength, to have that connection with supporters.

Huddersfield Town chief Darren Moore cajoles his side during Friday night's unlucky home loss to Middlesbrough. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"We wanted to finish the year on a strong note by winning, but we certainly finished it on a strong note with the performance and it encourages everybody going into 2024 that if we can perform like that, then we will see more happier days for Town.

"It’s really important as for us to go forward as a football club, that unity and togetherness is needed.

"The supporters are so important for us in terms of the energy they are giving the boys and the situation we find ourselves - given that we are limited in one or two areas in terms of the resources. That’s where the supporters step in.

"There’s been an upturn in terms of our possessional stats, chances created and goal opportunities. All those things need to be in the right direction as it helps you win games. Aided with that is the performance."

Moore’s cause has been helped by the return of key personnel such as Jack Rudoni, but unfortunately injury issues remain an unwanted constant of 2023-24 thus far.

Delano Burgzorg missed out on Friday with the club seeking a second opinion on his ankle injury sustained on Boxing Day. With Danny Ward also out, Town are stretched up top, with their match-day squad against Boro including four players yet to make their debuts. Eleven players were missing in total.

For all the promise of Christmas, Huddersfield plainly need January reinforcements and owner Kevin Nagle must make good on his pledge to replenish the squad.

One cursory glance at the teamsheet at Leicester today will show just what Moore is up against.

Commendably, he is not bemoaning his lot. And games with the leaders won’t define Town’s season either. He commented: "It’s a relentless programme. But it’s been there since the start of the season and we’ll get on with it. We’ll be ready for the game at Leicester, a fantastic place to go and a good team.

"Looking at them as a group and players, we know we’ve got to have 10 out of 10 performances - mentally and physically.”

On the prospect of new arrivals this month, Moore continued: “We’re very hopeful we can add one or two more to the squad to get a bit more depth. If we have that depth, we can ring those changes.

"Once we get through the Leicester game, it is something we are putting our energies towards in trying to help as much as we possibly can to give us the opportunity to do that."

Energy was one thing certainly not lacking in Town’s last two performances and it was noticeable how they looked stronger in that regard in contrast to a jaded-looking Boro in the second half on Friday.

Moore added: "Fitness levels are never done straight away, but gradually over time. What we are seeing in the squad now is that one or two of them are moving and recovering far better.