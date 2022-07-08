Danny Schofield.

Schofield, 42, has been handed the reins at the John Smith's Stadium following the shock resignation of Carlos Corberan on Thursday, just 22 days before the start of the new domestic season.

Town entertain Burnley in the EFL curtain-riser on July 29.

So far in the close season, the club have brought in defender Will Boyle, midfielder David Kasumu and winger Connor Mahoney and are in the market for several other signings.

Schofield will be involved in the recruitment process in the weeks ahead.

Bromby said: "Danny has been a key person at this club for the last two years.

"He's aware of all the players. Within the recruitment process, we want the opinions of the coaches. The players we've identified, he's watched."

Meanwhile, Bromby has stressed that Town's recruitment policy will not change following the exit of Corberan, who did briefly allude to concerns about the direction of the club in terms of 'alignment' in his farewell statement.

He continued: "Our approach is consistent. We know the type of players we want to sign and who we want to sign, and we work really well, I believe, in the transfer windows.

"People have seen over the last two years that there are certain players we want to sign - young players, players who are experienced but add value: Jordan Rhodes, Tom Lees.

"The young players need those standard setters around them. That doesn't change.

"We want to recruit talent who we can see a pathway for. The window doesn't change, the signings don't change, Danny Schofield comes into the process.

"He has an opinion and works alongside myself to make sure we get the right signings for how we want to play.

"The style of play doesn't change. We want to play a certain way, we want a young up and coming head coach and we want to represent the club well.