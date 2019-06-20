Leon Wobschall – Reunions, derby duels and double-headers: the pick of Yorkshire’s 2019-20 fixtures

REUNIONS in August, spice and intrigue in September and illumination in October.

Lincoln City's Lee Frecklington is back at former club Rotherham early in the 2019-20 campaign. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

When it comes to analysing the early EFL fixture list for Yorkshire’s nine representatives, it has the lot.

The early re-acquaintance theme will see Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow line up against his former employers on the opening weekend when Fulham visit Oakwell for the Reds’ Championship return - in a game which also sees ex-defender Alfie Mawson face his old side for the first time.

The second weekend of the season also promises to be a nostalgic one for former Rotherham United captain and favourite Lee Frecklington, who makes his first return to the ASSEEAL New York Stadium with Lincoln City on August 10, where he is sure to be guaranteed a warm ovation.

As for the welcome that recently-transferred defender Danny Andrew will receive seven days later when he makes his first return to Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium with new club Fleetwood - after rejecting Rovers’ contract offer to head out west - chances are that it might not be so convivial.

But the really juicy local fare - aside from perhaps Barnsley’s August 10 trip to Hillsborough in their first away game - arrives in September.

A hors d’oeuvre is provided by Doncaster Rovers’ home derby with Rotherham United on the first international weekend on September 7 and exactly a week later, Barnsley’s home game with Leeds United and Huddersfield Town’s date with visiting Sheffield Wednesday provides a White Rose double-header to savour.

Elland Road and Hillsborough will stage the reverse engagements on April 18 - a day when Rovers also visit the Millers’ AESSEAL New York Stadium home for just the second time, with the stakes likely to be even higher in a compelling late-season derby trilogy.

But back to September, where there’s a fair chance that the attention of Leeds United supporters instantly gravitated towards their September 21 home game with Derby County - with memories of the ‘Spygate’ binocular celebrations of jubilant Rams players and supporters after their play-off triumph in mid-May unlikely to have faded by then.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow will face former club Fulham on the opening weekend of the season.

What about the illumination? Well that arrives on the second international weekend in mid-October with the dazzling lights of the Fylde coast during illuminations season will not be the sole attractions for Millers supporters when their side visit Blackpool on October 12 - with Rovers just up the road at Morecambe.

Later on that month, another double derby date worth noting sees Wednesday welcome Leeds and the Terriers host Barnsley on October 26, with the reverse fixtures providing a fillip to the January blues early in the new year.

As for the season of goodwill, the pick of the Boxing Day action sees Town head to Boro, with Owls followers unlikely to be full of festive bonhomie towards Neil Warnock when his Cardiff side visit on December 29.

New Year’s Day starts with an all-Yorkshire affair as Wednesday host Hull and February 26 looks a midweek date to be circled in the diary with Boro hosting Leeds and Hull at home to Barnsley.

Meanwhile, March 7 looks a start-out date for West Yorkshire with Town heading to Elland Road and Bradford City making their first ever trip to Moor Lane to face Salford City.

As for the final weekend of the regular season, two potentially definitive fixtures that pit South Yorkshire against the North East have the portents for drama.

It starts on the lunch-time of May 2 when the Owls welcome Boro and the following day, the Millers end their season at home to Sunderland for a high noon kick-off.