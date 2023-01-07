News you can trust since 1754
Levi Sutton has reason to smile again at Bradford City and makes a promise

BRADFORD CITY have reason to smile again at the start of 2023 and so does Levi Sutton.

By Leon Wobschall
4 minutes ago

The midfielder made his first home league start of the campaign in the redemptive League Two derby win over Harrogate Town and kept the jersey for the thrilling 3-2 success over Salford City, with City’s six-point haul having changed the complexion of the club's winter.

Sutton said: “It’s been tough at times, but now I’m involved it’s my shirt to lose. I know what I can bring to this team. I was probably a little bit sloppy (against Harrogate) but that’s rust from not having played in a long time.

“My fitness levels probably not where they need to be but I think that will come with more games.

RETURN: Bradford City midfielder Levi Sutton
“Fingers crossed, I can play more between now and the end of the season and I can get back to the form of my old self where I felt I was very good.

“You train all week to be involved in something at the end of it. It’s tough when you’re not a part of it but you’ve got to keep your head, work hard and hopefully the manager will see that and play you.”