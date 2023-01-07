Levi Sutton has reason to smile again at Bradford City and makes a promise

BRADFORD CITY have reason to smile again at the start of 2023 and so does Levi Sutton.

The midfielder made his first home league start of the campaign in the redemptive League Two derby win over Harrogate Town and kept the jersey for the thrilling 3-2 success over Salford City, with City’s six-point haul having changed the complexion of the club's winter.

Sutton said: “It’s been tough at times, but now I’m involved it’s my shirt to lose. I know what I can bring to this team. I was probably a little bit sloppy (against Harrogate) but that’s rust from not having played in a long time.

“My fitness levels probably not where they need to be but I think that will come with more games.

RETURN: Bradford City midfielder Levi Sutton

“Fingers crossed, I can play more between now and the end of the season and I can get back to the form of my old self where I felt I was very good.