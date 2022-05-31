Levi Sutton reveals why he has signed a new Bradford City deal and did not elect to leave

Levi Sutton. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The 25-year-old has followed the lead of Lee Angol and Matty Foulds in signing fresh terms at City.

Charles Vernam, Charlie Wood, Elliot Watt, Luke Hendrie and Paudie O’Connor has also been offered new deals.

Sutton said: “I am delighted. It has taken some time, but I am just glad it is now done. I cannot wait to get going for the new season and get this stadium full and rocking again.

“I have enjoyed every second of being here so far. The supporters have been great with me, and I think that is what you want as a player, for the fans to take to you.

“Leaving here with what I have done, it would have been a failure. I think I have done well personally, but as a project we have not achieved, so I did not want to leave.

“My plans when arriving two years ago were to help get this club into League One. Now, we have another chance to do that and, with the squad and manager we have, we are more than capable.

"I am excited for next season and to see what it brings. This club is too big to be in League Two, and we have got to take it to the next level."

On the decision of Sutton to commit, City manager Mark Hughes said: “We are really pleased to have tied Levi down for at least another two years.

“He is a player Glyn (Hodges - assistant) and I value very highly, despite missing out on a fair bit of action since we have come in due to illness and injury.

“He carries attributes which make him a very important player in any squad, and ensure he provides a much different threat to many other players in the division.