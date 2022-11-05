Lewie Coyle delighted Hull City have clarity after Liam Rosenior hits the ground running

When Shota Arveladze was sacked on September 30, few could have predicted it would take until Saturday for his replacement, Liam Rosenior, to make his debut.

Caretaker-coach Andy Dawson did a lot of good in his eight matches – which is why he stays on as his old team-mate's assistant – but now the Tigers players know who is in charge for the longer-term and what he expects of them.

Because what has struck Lewie Coyle the most about Rosenior the coach is how good he has been at quickly explaining what he wants.

"He made it clear that the lads know all their roles from day one," said the Hull captain, who knew his fellow full-back in his playing days.

"It's fantastic to have someone who knows the club inside out. Daws also does and it's great to have someone with that experience of the club to pass on to us guys.

"The lads are very excited about the appointment, the common theme is how detailed he is, how much he wants to improve us.”

Dawson enjoyed three good wins – most notably at Rotherham United with Rosenior in the stands – but around them came five losses. Coyle wants more consistency.

CLARITY: Lewie Coyle has been delighted by Liam Rosenior's appointment and impact at Hull City

"Performances in recent weeks have been pleasing," he says. "We've not got the points on the board but that's something we'll look at.

"We now have a manager who's given us a clear way of playing. He ironed that out from day one.

"It's very important we have clarity as a group on what he expects from us and what we expect from him and I feel once we have that, we'll only get better."

What Rosenior also brings is positivity. He starts with away games at Millwall and Cardiff City.

The Den is one of the most intimidating venues on the circuit, but Rosenior insists: "I couldn't be happier we're going there because it's going to be a great indication of where we are."

As for whether he can get his ideas across having only taken his first training session on Thursday?

"We'll see!” he says. “That's the test of a coach.

