Lewis O'Brien is a 'very special' talent insists Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan

Huddersfield Town captain Lewis O'Brien celebrates his goal in Saturday's derby at Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Poor by his own admission against Middlesbrough seven days earlier, O'Brien - riled by his individual display against Boro - produced a dominant performance in the middle of the park at Oakwell and crowned an impressive afternoon by notching Town's goal.

It was a further reminder - if any where necessary - of the capabilities of O'Brien, such an integral player to the Huddersfield cause.

Back in September, he has signed a new long-term contract with Town - committing his future to the club until June 2025.

The midfielder was a target of Leeds United during the summer transfer window, with Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson claiming that the club rejected four offers from their Premier League neighbours to sign him.

Corberan said: "From the last game, he was not happy with his performance. And I like to say that when a player is not happy with his performance, they show the reaction that they showed (on Saturday).

"Maybe in the first half the other day, we did not see the normal level of O'Brien as he always has the habit of playing the level of the game he did (on Saturday).

"He is one player who is very special in the team and is one player who deserves everything he has achieved in football as he makes everything to achieve everything( in football)."

Town's collective performance improved markedly from the previous weekend, but there was frustration given that they were unable to hold onto the advantage given to them by O'Brien and had to settle for a point.

It took their total of points from four games against the current bottom three to just three from a possible 12.

Corberan continued: "The small details make a difference in this Championship when you play against any opponent.

"We had the small details to help us to score one goal more and the small details that don't allow to go 1-1 at half-time. As soon as you don't manage the small details well, you are going to lose possibilities to achieve the result you want to achieve.

"For me, two things were challenges. First of all, our spirit and our character and we showed our character in comparison to the previous game, which was a negative performance and we needed to show personality.

"We needed to show a reaction after their goal and we tried to in the second-half. But we did not the solutions to combat the press and create more chances.