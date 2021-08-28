Leyton Orient v Bradford City: No complaints, but we want more, says Derek Adams

So when Bradford City manager Derek Adams says he has no complaints at all ahead of today’s trip to Leyton Orient, you know things must be going well.

The numbers spell it out – 10 points from a possible 12, and the only two dropped were on an opening day where Adams thought a 0-0 draw was harsh on his men. Injuries have been picked up along the way – Abo Eisa, Lee Angol, Levi Sutton and Oscar Threlkeld today – but shrugged off.

“Of course, I am very pleased with how we have started the season,” said Adams.

Bradford City manager Derek Adams. (Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“When you look at our performances and the number of points we have on the board, we cannot complain at all.

“The team has shown plenty of mental strength against some tough opposition in the early stages of the season, which is very encouraging.

“However, it is important to remember, we are still in the very early stages and there is a long way to go, but hopefully we can keep on winning.”

The Os have only won once this season, ironically, against the Exeter City team Bradford could not breach. There cannot be any complacency but Adams is demanding another three points.

“We have been working very hard in training and now feel ready for the game,” he said.

“Having a full week to prepare, for the first time this season, has allowed us to do things a little differently.

“This will certainly be a tough game. Leyton Orient are a good team with plenty of dangerous players and a good manager who likes to play a certain way.