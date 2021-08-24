Leyton Orient v Harrogate Town – In-form Suphurites set sights on next challenge

STRONG START: For Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The Sulphurites, who were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak earlier this month, visit Leyton Orient this evening to contest their first away fixture of the campaign following home wins over Rochdale and Barrow.

“It’s exciting because we’ve got some new lads in there who have done ever so well and it’s another challenge for them to meet head on,” said Weaver.

“They [Orient] are a big outfit, a very experienced team, so it won’t be easy at all, but we just want challenges and this is the next challenge coming up.

INJURY: For Lewis Page. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

“We should be confident after six points from two games. That’s alleviated the pressure somewhat, so we can go into the game with the same attacking intent, but knowing that we’ve got to value a point.”

Left-back Lewis Page is Harrogate’s only real injury doubt having suffered a gash to his face following a clash of heads in Saturday’s win over Barrow.

“We’ll see how he is,” Weaver added. “It’s bad cut he had under his cheek-bone, but we’re expecting him to be fine. He’ll be desperate to play because he was so up for it the other day but within 30 seconds he was having to come off with a facial injury. It’s disappointing for us and for the lad, but he’s the only one who we will just have to check.”

Last six games: Leyton Orient DWDWLL; Harrogate Town WWLWDL.

Referee: N Hair (Cambridgeshire).