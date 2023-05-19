Liam Kitching heads Barnsley FC to Wembley date with Sheffield Wednesday after 1-0 win over Bolton

'SITHEE at Wembley, then'. The fourth White Rose play-off final – and first all-South Yorkshire affair – will take place on May 29. And what an occasion it promises to be.

Thousands of Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday supporters, separated by a short distance along the A61, will decamp south to the home of football in mass hope.

Boltonians who live by the M61 in Lancashire must stay at home instead after the events of Friday night.Their side started the new year with a handsome 3-0 victory at Oakwell. In a twist of fate, Wanderers season has now ended at the same venue.

It was a tie of fine margins. Over the two legs, Barnsley edged it with Liam Kitching - whose brother Guy is carving out a professional boxing career - delivering the knock-out blow with a 24th-minute header.

Barnsley's Nicky Cadden and goalkeeper Harvey Isted celebrate getting to the play-off final (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Bolton bossed much of the territory in the second half, but lacked punch. It was Barnsley's night, with the game ending with chants of 'Sheffield Wednesday, we're coming for you' from home supporters.

Barnsley's strong big-game form at Oakwell served them well again. While their attacking traits were exhibited against the likes of the Owls, Plymouth and Derby, here was an occasion for the defence.

There was karma for inspirational captain Mads Andersen. Sent off in this fixture in January, he has now led Barnsley to Wembley with the prospect of an immediate return to the Championship now just one game away.

For his part in it, the highest of praise belongs to Michael Duff. After taking on a chaotic mess, in his words, last summer, he has now led Barnsley to the hallowed turf.

Liam Kitching rises highest to score the opening goal at Oakwell against Bolton. (Picture: PA)

It was a contest which showcased a distinct difference in styles, over two instalments. Barnsley’s high-energy, pressing and front-foot play contrasted markedly with Bolton’s more cerebral, patient and possession-based approach.

The fascination was to see which would win out after Barnsley took the tactical plaudits for negating Bolton to a fair degree in Lancashire - but without the seminal importance of a lead.

Almost a week on and the Reds' natural competitive in-your-face instincts came to the fore more forcibly as Bolton struggled to settle.

Desperate scrambling defence kept out Barnsley in the opening salvos following loose play from Aaron Morley, while James Trafford - in good order in the first leg - was kept busy to gather low shots from Luca Connell, Kitching and Herbie Kane. Straightforward enough saves, but the intent was there.

Here was clear evidence as to just why Barnsley’s goal tally in terms of strikes outside the box has been so prolific. More importantly, the hosts maintained the pressure - and in the event, their precious opener came from closer to goal.

Not for the first time this season, Connell picked out a gem of a swinging cross - against his former club to boot - on the left after his initial free-kick was blocked. It was attacked at the far post by Kitching and his header was inch-perfect.

Bolton - whose best early half-chance saw Dan Nlundulu fire straight at Harry Isted - were rocked by in-character hosts who were displaying positive aggression on fertile Oakwell soil and winning most battles across the park.

Barnsley led at the break and won the half hands down. The trick was parking it and going again on the restart and winning the next one - as is the mantra of Duff - and taking the next big moment when it came along.

The interval looked timely for Wanderers, whose ball retention had left a fair bit to be desired and they showed more urgency on the resumption, playing in front of their 2,181 supporters and started to belatedly impose themselves to embolden their following.

For Barnsley, it was about withstanding a spell of pressure that was inevitably coming to arrive at some point by the law of averages.

Bolton enjoyed more of the territory and with their passing radar starting to function. But chances didn't arrive.The big moment Duff was craving then almost arrived with Phillips' looping shot clipping the bar after Bobby Thomas's cross was not cleared. The tie remained tight and the opportunity Bolton hankered for eventually arrived after Isted handled from Andersen's backpass.

Fortunately, from a home perspective, Morley's effort flew over with plenty of the goal to aim at - to the relief of three-quarters of Oakwell.

Bolton went for broke and switched to a three-man forward line. It didn't happen - the best chance fell to Jordan Williams, who fired wide. Not to worry, one goal was enough with the final whistle being the prelude to a delirious pitch invasion, despite appeals not to.

Barnsley: Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; J Williams, Phillips (Benson 85), Connell (Russell 84), Kane, Cadden; Tedic (Norwood 65), Cole (L Thomas 87). Substitutes unused: Collins, Cotter, Watters.

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford; Toal, Santos, Johnston; Bradley, Thomason (Kachunga 67), Morley (Jerome 85), R Williams (John 73); Dempsey (Sheehan 73); Nlundulu (Adeboyejo 67), Charles. Substitutes unused: Dixon, MJ Williams.