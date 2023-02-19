News you can trust since 1754
Liam Rosenior address boos from Hull City fans after 0-0 draw with Preston North End

Liam Rosenior was surprised to hear some boos from the home support after his Hull City side played out a goalless draw with Preston North End.

By YP Sport
2 minutes ago

Hull made it six home games on the spin without defeat but squandered a number of chances to secure a welcome three points and were greeted with some boos from the crowd, but in the end Rosenior’s side settled for a share of the spoils.

Hull City: Ingram; Christie, A. Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Tufan, Docherty, Simons; Longman (Ebiowei 65), Estupiñán (Tetteh 75), Pelkas (Slater 65). Unused substitutes: Darlow, Coyle, Elder, Figueiredo.

Preston North End: Woodman; Storey (Diaby 46), Cunningham, Hughes (Lindsay 36); Potts, Browne, Ledson, Fernández; Woodburn (Johnson 74); Delap (Parrott 46), Cannon. Unused substitutes: Cornell, Brady, Onomah.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Hull City manager Liam Rosenior during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Hull City at Bet365 Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
