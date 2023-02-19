Liam Rosenior address boos from Hull City fans after 0-0 draw with Preston North End

Hull made it six home games on the spin without defeat but squandered a number of chances to secure a welcome three points and were greeted with some boos from the crowd, but in the end Rosenior’s side settled for a share of the spoils.
Hull City: Ingram; Christie, A. Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Tufan, Docherty, Simons; Longman (Ebiowei 65), Estupiñán (Tetteh 75), Pelkas (Slater 65). Unused substitutes: Darlow, Coyle, Elder, Figueiredo.
Preston North End: Woodman; Storey (Diaby 46), Cunningham, Hughes (Lindsay 36); Potts, Browne, Ledson, Fernández; Woodburn (Johnson 74); Delap (Parrott 46), Cannon. Unused substitutes: Cornell, Brady, Onomah.