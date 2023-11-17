Liam Rosenior admits Huddersfield Town game will provide a sign of things to come for Hull City

LIAM ROSENIOR has acknowledged that Hull City’s past two home games have provided a sign of things to come this winter.

The Tigers showed the virtues of patience to record back-to-back single-goal Championship victories over visiting Huddersfield Town and Preston North End, with the former doing the equivalent of ‘parking the bus’ in a bid to stymie the hosts in particular last weekend.

Upwardly-mobile Hull found a way, with in-game changes of system and bench options playing their part in their latest stoppage-time win over Huddersfield in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosenior’s side have lost just twice at home in the league in the past year and given the way in which both Town and Preston frustrated Hull for swathes of their matches, the Tigers chief is expecting more of the same going forward.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hull have three home games before Christmas against Rotherham United, Watford and Cardiff City.

Rosenior said: “There’s different ways of playing and last season, I don’t remember any team doing that to use (as Huddersfield did) and that’s a sign of respect.

"Teams are starting to see our quality and think: ‘You know what, coming here and getting a point is a good result.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has to be a mentality change from us and it’s how we step on and do that. But it shows how far we have come.

"We changed shape three times (last weekend). We changed from a three plus two build to a two plus three and 4-2-4 at the end of the game.

"What is brilliant for me is that I changed the structure and build, the players just went out and performed it. Credit to them."

Three Hull players in Jaden Philogene, Liam Delap and Tyler Morton are preparing for England under-21s' European Championship qualifier in Serbia on Saturday.