Liam Rosenior backs "together" Hull City to respond the right way to Ipswich Town defeat

Liam Rosenior says he is confident he will get the response he is looking for to Hull City's second Championship defeat of the season.

CONFIDENT: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

The Tigers lost 3-0 at Ipswich Town, their first defeat of any kind since the opening week of the season.

But Rosenior, who took the blame for it, says the response of both his players and the 500-plus supporters who made the long journey to Portman Road, has given him great encouragement for Saturday's trip to Millwall.

"I'm disappointed to lose the game in the manner we did," reeflected Rosenior. "I said it straight away to the players after the game, we focus on the next one.

"I take the responsibiltiy for that performance. I know the mistakes I made, I don't want to make them public, but I wouldn't swap this group for any group, even Ipswich.

"My job is to maximise the group I have and I felt I didn't give them the best opportunity tactically."

But he took heart from the attitude of his players.

"There are other groups I've worked with when things are hard you'tre not sure which way it's going go," he said. "I know whatever team I put out, whatever players, whatever subs, they will all want the team to do well and pull in the right direction.

"There was a time when we lost the ball and Ipswich counter-attacked and everyone was running back."

And he feels a togetherness in the clup epitomised to the encouragement the travelling supporters gave his players at full-time.

"I was across the other side of the pitch and I could hear them from the first minute to the 97th at 3-0," he said.

"For them to be with us and for us to be together as a club is important.

"It's all right being together when you're winning, everything's going your way and you're on an eight-game run and everyone's talking about what a good team you are but the real sign of togetherness is when thing start to go against you, when you get a few injuries and lose a game.

"I don't know what we'll get on Saturday but I'm really confident with the players, the character and the quality we've got in this group that there will be a response."