There was a huge gulf in quality as the Tigers strolled to victory, with Aaron Connolly, Scott Twine and Ozan Tufan all notching. Rosenior could do little but wax lyrical about his players post-match.

He said: “The performance level was probably similar to a lot of games we’ve played but there was a clinical ruthless edge about us, which shows me that this growing in confidence in what we’re doing. All in all, a really pleasing day, but we just have to make sure we continue in this way of playing and this vein of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What I really enjoyed, that the fans and you [the media] probably didn’t, was the way we saw the game out. Complete professionalism, I wanted the clean sheet because they’re important come the end of the season. All in all, in every aspect of the game, I thought we were very good today.”

Liam Rosenior was delighted with Hull City's performance. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Rosenior has brought a feel-good factor to the MKM Stadium and Christmas cheer was not the only thing in the air as Hull saw off their opponents. Belief in Rosenior’s philosophy is evident and his methods have led the Tigers into a play-off spot.

He said: “There’s a good feeling at the club at the moment, between the players, the camaraderie and the spirit of the group, the fans now are starting to see a little bit more of the reasons we play the way we do. There’s a lot of confidence at the club and hopefully that continues because I’m really, really happy with how things are going.”

Jaden Philogene has been Hull’s chief creator this term but was once again missing through injury. Rosenior was keen to stress Hull are not a one-man team and no one required convincing after watching Hull’s attacking contingent run riot.