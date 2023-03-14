HULL CITY have been handed an injury blow with the news that striker Benjamin Tetteh is likely to be out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Tetteh left the pitch in anguish just 20 minutes into Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw at Coventry City when he was clutching his hamstring.

Scans have revealed that the frontman is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

It is cruel fortune for the Ghana international, who scored his first goal for the club in City's recent win over West Brom and who had impressed with some sterling cameos from the bench so far in 2023.

Hull City's Benjamin Tetteh celebrates scoring his sides first goal against West Brom. Picture: PA.

Tetteh is the latest addition to an injury list which already includes the likes of Aaron Connolly and Cyrus Christie as the Tigers’ curse continues.

City head coach Liam Rosenior, whose side welcome leaders Burnley on Wednesday night, said: "It's looking like six weeks for his hamstring injury which probably rules him out for the season. I'm devastated for him.

"I've told him to focus on being ready for pre-season. If we can get him through that unscathed, then we've got a real asset."

City head into the home game with the Clarets on the back of some impressive defensive statistics in East Yorkshire with Rosenior's side chasing a fifth successive clean sheet.

Defenders Sean McLoughlin and Alfie Jones have caught the eye after being paired together, with vice captain Jacob Greaves having found himself out of the side in the last two games and having to settle for a place on the bench, with Callum Elder impressing at left-back.

Rosenior continued: "I couldn't be happier with them (Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin). They are defending the box brilliantly.

"On top of that, they're learning a whole new way of playing. They're two players I want to build the team around along with Jacob (Greaves).

"At the moment, Callum (Elder) is doing fantastically well. He's never let me down. Jacob Greaves is now fighting for his place which is new for him. He's going to be a Premier League player, I've got no doubt at all.