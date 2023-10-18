Liam Rosenior says character comes first in his Hull City squad.

A point outside the top six, the Tigers have marked themselves out as play-off contenders in the first 11 matches of the Championship season, and will be looking to underline that at home to Southampton on Saturday.

Whilst they need to win more games – particularly at home – five draws shows a refusal to accept defeat.

"Character is before ability in everything you do," insisted coach Rosenior. "You have to be able to fit into the culture we are trying to build here and want to improve and give 100 per cent and have respect and love your team-mate.

"They are the non-negotiables.

"Not just the players I have signed, but the players I have inherited have all bought in unbelievably well. They are good ages – Regan (Slater) is 24, Greavesy (Jacob Greaves) is 23, Sean (McLoughlin) and Alfie (Jones) are 26.

"We are trying to develop their leadership assets as well. I am enjoying working with all of them."

Seasons tend to be shaped by the starts teams make, and Hull's opening week did not bode well, losing at Norwich City before being knocked out of the League Cup at home to League Two Doncaster Rovers. But they quickly stamped on it, and their only lost since was at high-flying Ipswich Town.

"Everyone was stressed after Doncaster," admitted Rosenior. "But we made nine changes for that game and eight Championship teams got knocked out by lower-league opposition. That was never going to define us.

"After the Norwich game I analysed them and said it would be one of our hardest games of the season. We were 15 seconds away from getting a point when we hadn't played well.