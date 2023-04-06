Liam Rosenior has confidence in Acun Ilicali following speculation over future of Hull City boss

SPECULATION can sometimes cause a fissure between a manager and club hierarchy.

As far as Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior and Tigers owner Acun Ilicali are concerned, the reverse seems to apply.

Earlier this week, a report suggested that Rosenior's job was in peril, with the City owner said to have lined up Portuguese coach Vitor Campelos to replace him.

Almost as soon as the story hit the headlines, Ilicali contacted Rosenior to quash the rumours head on.

Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rosenior, whose side have won just once in their last nine Championship fixtures, heading into their Good Friday trip to Sunderland, said: "He said there was nothing in it, how happy he is with the work that we're doing, he backs me and I can't thank him enough because that doesn't happen at every club.

"I have a really good communication line open with Acun, we speak so regularly. When I heard about it, I wasn't really too worried because I know the direction we're heading in, and not just me, everybody at the club - Acun, Tan (Kesler) - we're so aligned with what we're working towards.

"I know that if Acun wasn't happy, he would tell me. He gives me so much confidence, so much belief in the way that I'm working.

"It hasn't affected me at all, it's part of the job.”

Rosenior has confirmed that top-scorer Oscar Estupinan will miss the game on Wearside, but he could return for the Easter Monday home fixture against Millwall, where another crowd in excess of 20,000 is expected at the MKM Stadium.