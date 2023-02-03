Liam Rosenior has a Hull City selection dilemma to deal with on Saturday – and he hopes there will soon be more to come.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow joined from Newcastle United on Tuesday but is far from certain to make his debut at home to Cardiff City.

Darlow's arrival has been expected for some time but he had to wait for the Magpies to secure their place in the League Cup final before being allowed to leave. In the meantime Matt Ingram has been putting in performances which give coach Rosenior a decision to make.

More such decisions are looming but not just yet, with on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Malcolm Ebiowei still to join up with his new team-mates because the Eagles have been overseeing his recovery from a minor knee injury. He is expected at Cottingham on Monday.

DECISION: Karl Darlow is available to make his Hull City debut after joining on loan from Newcastle United but Matt Ingram is in good form

Dimitrios Pelkas, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Adama Traore are close to returning to training.

That Jacob Greaves is back already after a pelvic bone injury is no surprise given last week's game against Queens Park Rangers was the first in the league he had missed since October 2020. Ryan Longman has also been cleared to play.

"He's back in training which is fantastic, what a player he is, so it's great to have him back amongst the squad," Rosenior said of Greaves.

"Ryan Longman is absolutely fine. He went to see a specialist because he had an issue with his glute, but we think it comes from his back. He came on last week and did really well, so he's fit and available.

"Dimi is going to be back in training at the start of next week along with Malcolm, which is great for us. I'm really looking forward to those two coming into the mix, both are outstanding players at this level, and it gives me more selection problems."

A torn hamstring means summer signing Traore is still to make his Tigers debut.

"Adama is doing great," said Rosenior. "Because he's been out longer than he's actually been at the club, he needs time. I've spoken to Adama about a plan for him in terms of under-21 games.

"I really like Allahyar as a lad. He's an outstanding player and I was devastated for him when he had that (hamstring) injury.