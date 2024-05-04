Liam Rosenior on a tearful dressing room as Hull City's Championship play-off hopes end - with Tigers boss also praising Plymouth Argyle
The emotions were wholly contrasting at Home Park with Argyle getting the win they needed to secure their cherished second-tier safety, thanks to Joe Edwards’ goal on 40 minutes.
Hull needed to win and hope West Brom lost at home to Preston to gatecrash the top six. In the event, Albion won, but there was still a huge amount of emotion in the City dressing room after going so close.
Rosenior said: "It was a tough one to take as we wanted to extend the season as long as possible.
"It is a very emotional dressing room in there. There were lads crying. But they gave me everything this season.
"It wasn’t today that was the reason we didn’t make the play-offs. We didn’t quite take advantage of the many moments and advantages we had through the season.”
City were far from at their best, despite a late push for a leveller – with the hosts getting edgy amid news that relegation rivals Birmingham were winning and that a goal would send them down.
And Rosenior had the grace to admit that the better side won on the day.
He added: “With the energy and intensity they put into the game, Plymouth deserved their win overall.
"We are bitterly disappointed. The Championship is never easy and if you look at all of the teams battling relegation, they won today. That is the strength of this league and it is not easy, whoever you play.
"You cannot turn up just thinking you can outplay teams and Plymouth put up a fight like crazy.
"We didn’t quite get to grips with it in the first 20 minutes and there were a few nervy decisions. I was looking for us to get the ball down and play and we kicked it and turned it into more their type of game and it gave them rhythm, confidence and energy. We made poor choices."
