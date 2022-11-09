Liam Rosenior on less being more on the training ground after milestone away win for Hull City

The victory was all the more noteworthy for the fact that the recently-appointed City head coach has had just three training sessions with his new team, having been assigned with successive away games at Cardiff and Millwall at the start of his tenure.

Having dominated the first half in the Welsh capital, Hull only had a fourth-minute goal from Dimitrios Pelkas to show for their efforts.

Callum Robinson then scored 90 seconds into the second half to level before crossing for ex-Hull player Gavin Whyte to head the home side ahead.

Liam Rosenior.

But Regan Slater fired in two goals in as many minutes to steal the show to give Rosenior his first win at Hull and continue his unbeaten start.

"After only three training sessions the first half was outstanding in terms of the control, the dominance and the chances we created," said Rosenior.

"We are going to make mistakes playing this way, but what pleased me most was the fact that having fallen behind after being in control of the game we came back and scored two outstanding goals from young Regan.

"The first two training sessions was about our defensive shape and about being organised for a difficult game at Millwall. We had a 15-minute walk through on positions yesterday and I showed them a video last night.

"All credit to them. They have shown me they believe in the style and are willing to be brave. They also showed great determination in coming back after going 2-1 down.

"I thought we were by far the better team and I'm proud they were able to come back and re-assert their dominance."

Cardiff interim boss Mark Hudson confirmed post-match that he had been offered the job until the end of the season in a meeting with club owner Vincent Tan earlier in the day.