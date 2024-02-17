Liam Rosenior on the pride of Tigers as Hull City snatch late win at Huddersfield Town

Leading from Jacob Greaves' sixth-minute volley, the Tigers had to withstand a lot of pressure from the home side, who hit a post through Sorba Thomas after 72 minutes.

They looked like they had come out on top when Jaden Philogene was played through on the counter-attack in stoppage time only for his shot to also strike the frame of the goal. So when Jack Rudoni equalised seconds later, it looked like the Terriers would claim a deserved draw.

But Hull refused to accept that, and sent Greaves forward to claim a second, winning, goal on his 200th senior appearance.

With Norwich City and Coventry City also winning, the Tigers remains outside the Championship play-off places on goal difference but a fourth win in five matches show they mean business.

"It's just the spirt of the group that gives me satisfaction," reflected Rosenior.

"There's small things we can do in games of football where you show your personality. I want a team that never gives up, that never thinks the worst thing's happened.

"We've won four of the last five. We had a difficult run of form, a lot of injuries, a lot of players away (at the African Cup of Nations) but we went away to Sunderland with the bare bones and won there.

PRIDE: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town

"The players have shown me spirit all through the season and we can't play perfect football ever single week. To be in and around the top six you need to find different ways and it's down to the players, it's not down to me.

"Naturally what happens when you're a goal up away from home, you're caught inbetween going for a second at 60 minutes and trying to hold on to what you've got. It's a difficult period of the season with a lot of games and I felt even though there were crosses coming into our box, the trust I have in Jacob and Alfie (Jones) to defend them, they were absolutely magnificent.

"They had the shot which hits a post from a deflection but other than that there weren't really many chances for Huddersfield.

"Sometimes you've got to grind it out and go a different way and I felt the space was there in transition. We played a different way, I'm not going to make any apologies for that, and fortunately we've got the three points."

He was, though, critical of the way his side conceded to Rudoni.

"As a team we have to be more switched on from throw-ins. I said it before the game, at half-time and after the game, a lot of their corners that come in or crosses they put in, we're switched off when the ball goes out of play," he said.

"Rebecca (Welch, the referee) I thought had a really good game again. She was talking to one of the lads but it doesn't matter, you've got to stay switched on, especially in the last minute of the game.

"They get a cheap shot from the edge of our box but for me it sums up the lads this week to come back, put the ball on the spot, run back up the pitch and get the second goal. It says everything about what I want at this football club."

Rosenior was full of praise for Huddersfield, who are two points and two places clear of the relegation zone after a win for Queens Park Rangers.

"I think Jon (Worthington, Town's caretaker manager) has done a magnificent job in his four games here, every performance," said Rosenior.

"It was never going to be easy today and I felt a real good spirit between him and the fans. I think if they play like that for the rest of the season they're going to be absolutely fine.

