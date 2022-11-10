Liam Rosenior on why he has 'fallen in love' with Hull City midfielder Regan Slater

The former Sheffield United midfielder showed his goalscoring aptitude with a double in the 3-2 win at Cardiff City, City's first victory under the command of Rosenior.

The City head coach quipped: "I have fallen in love with the kid already in three days!

"I have known Regan and have watched him for a long time and he's someone who I think I can improve and the staff can improve.

Hull City's Regan Slater scored twice to help his side beat Cardiff City. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"He excites me because he plays with energy and quality and he scored two magnificent goals. Hopefully, if he gets himself in those positions, he will score more for us.

"He can play anywhere, the best players can. In my style, he can play wide, (or) come in and play off the ten and he will be a real asset to us going forward."

Playing an expansive play-out-from-the-back style, Hull came from behind to win an away game at this level for the first time since the opening day of last season, with Rosenior delighted at the way his players have taken things on board so quickly after limited training sessions.

Rosenior, close to adding another coach to his backroom staff - it won't be Tom Huddlestone or Shay Given - added: "There's a clear style and for us to try and implement that in basically five days is very difficult.

"It's a great start with two really difficult games away from home and to try and implement a philosophy and style of play and get four points, I am really delighted.

"To basically implement a philosophy in three working days, I couldn't be prouder.

"In the first half, the players put into practice what I have given them in one day and to have the dominance and control we had in the first half, I was absolutely delighted.

"Then I said to them 'we are going to make mistakes and it’s about how you react to them.

